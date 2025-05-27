Cook Like a Pro with Chef Robb Venditti of Mother | Like a Chef Learn how to make delicious meals just like the ones at your favorite local restaurants. Molly Riehl is live in Midtown, learning how to think, shop, and cook like a chef. Recipe- Simple Pizza Dough: 500 grams 00 pizza or all purpose flour 1 table spoon Kosher salt 10 grams instant yeast 340 grams warm (105-110 degree) water 1 Tablespoon honey or agave syrup 1 Tablespoon olive oil In a stand mixer (such as Kitchenaid) bowl, combine flour and salt. In a separate vessel combine water, yeast, honey and oil. Add wet mixture to dry and start mixing for about 30 seconds on slow speed with the dough hook attachment. Stop and scrape the sides and bottom of mixing bowl well with a rubber spatula and continue to mix on medium speee for another 2-3 minutes. Remove dough hook, scrape down sides and cover with a towel in a warm area for one hour. Remove proofed dough onto a smooth surface dusted with flour and portion into 6 dough balls weighing about 150 grams each. Transfer dough balls onto a half size sheet pan (12x18 inches), wrap with plastic and refrigerate for 2-3 days for best results. Or, for more immediate use, wrap and let stand in a cool area for about another 30-40 minutes. Roll out and/hand stretch doughs to desired size, top and bake in pizza oven at 650-800 degrees, or in a regular oven with a pizza stone at 500 degrees.