Come Check Out the RAD Games at the Wackford Community & Aquatic Complex in Elk Grove! Cosumnes CSD is proud to host the 3rd annual RAD Games at the Wackford Community & Aquatic Complex in Elk Grove. This event is all about celebrating what people can do. The RAD Games give children and adults with disabilities a chance to shine through sports, swimming, and games—side by side with their families and community.