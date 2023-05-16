Watch CBS News

Cody's Caravan - the mayor is here!

Cody's Caravan is still hanging out on the Joie de Vivre in the Stockton Marina and...hey the mayor's here! Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln joins Cody to talk about the marina, and what else is going on in Stockton!
