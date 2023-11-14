Watch CBS News

Cody's Caravan - The Crazy Pickle Dude!

Cody has pulled the caravan into Turlock this morning, where he's hanging out with Wayne Norman from Green Vine Canning! Wayne's also known as "The Crazy Pickle Dude," and he's giving Cody a few pickling pointers!
