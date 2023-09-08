Watch CBS News

Cody's Caravan: Tee Pee Ka'Boo

In this edition of Cody's Caravan, he's with the owner of Tee Pee Ka'Boo and she's showing us her Tee Pee's!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.