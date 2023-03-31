Watch CBS News

Cody's Caravan - Stockton E-Bikes!

Bike Stockton is launching publicly available e-bikes tomorrow (!), with 105 bikes distributed amongst a dozen “hubs.” Cody's taking one for a spin, and finding out how you can get an annual membership for only $40!
