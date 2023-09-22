Watch CBS News

Cody's Caravan - PAWS Animal Sanctuary

On this National Elephant Appreciation Day, Cody Stark has taken the caravan all the way to San Andreas to visit the Performing Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) animal sanctuary! He's finding out more about the animals that they're helping.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.