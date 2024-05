Cody's Caravan: Fraser's Backyard, 9am This beautiful 5 acre property, in Hughson, CA, is surrounded by almond orchards, eucalyptus trees, & a magnificent grain mill. Just outside Jeff and Ronna Fraser's back door you will find alpacas, goats, pigs, cattle, rabbits, ducks, donkeys, tortoises, emus, turkeys, dogs, cats, & plenty of chickens wandering in the yard or grazing in their pastures.