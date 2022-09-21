Watch CBS News

Cluster Coffee at Sac Yard

Located at Sac Yard Tap House in East Sacramento, Cluster Coffee provides a relaxed atmosphere, friendly and knowledgable baristas, internet access, and just a fun place to come and enjoy a good cup of coffee! Molly Riehl is checking it out!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.