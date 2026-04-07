Chelsea Houska DeBoer & Cole DeBoer talk about their hit renovation show "Down Home Fab" In Season 3, the husband-and-wife duo is busier than ever, growing their Sioux Falls-based construction business, opening their first home store, and coining a new signature style they call cowboy contemporary. The series gives fans an inside look at their renovation process, their dynamic as parents (including managing life with a newly-driving teen), and the ups and downs of running a business, all while living on a picture-perfect Midwestern farm.