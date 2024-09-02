Check out all the amazing chalk art | 34th Annual Chalk It Up! festival The 34th Annual Chalk It Up! Chalk Art and Music Festival, presented by Taco Bell Cantina Sacramento, returns to Fremont Park this Labor Day Weekend (August 31st – September 2nd, 2024). With temperatures in the low 90s, it's the perfect weather for this Sacramento tradition! Experience vibrant chalk art on the sidewalks around Fremont Park (16th and 17th Streets / P and Q Streets), where volunteer artists showcase their work to support emerging Sacramento talent and the programs that inspire them.