Celebrating Veteran's Day with Arden Park scouts!

Arden Park Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts are handing out free donuts and coffee to veterans this morning, and also making cards and accepting donations for vets with PTSD. Rachel Wulff is joining in as they thank veterans for their service!
