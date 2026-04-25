Celebrate Rocklin's history at the Rocklin Heritage Street Faire 2026! A community is celebrating the rich history of Rocklin with live music, entertainment, food and dance! The second annual Rocklin Heritage Street Faire is scheduled for Saturday, May 2, 2026, from 10 AM to 3 PM on historic Front Street (near Peter Hill Heritage Park). This free, family-friendly community event celebrates Rocklin's history with live music, cultural dances, food trucks, and historical booths highlighting local granite quarries, railroads, and agriculture. This is a free event celebrating our community's history and living culture. We will have cultural music and dance, bluegrass, stonecutting and granite splitting demonstrations, food trucks, and historical and cultural booths for the whole family.