Burgers At The Shop is the go to late night burger spot in Sacramento! If you’re on the hunt for the best new restaurant in Downtown Sacramento, look no further than The Shop Midtown. Nestled in the heart of Midtown Sacramento, this trendy yet nostalgic eatery brings a fresh take on classic American comfort food, offering everything from juicy hamburgers and crispy wings to loaded fries and craft beers. Whether you’re craving a hearty meal, a casual happy hour spot, or a late-night bite, The Shop Midtown delivers an unforgettable experience with its vintage Americana décor, hipster café vibes, and welcoming atmosphere.