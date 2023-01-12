Watch CBS News

Brooke Henzell joins the show!

"The Makery," steaming TODAY on Peacock, educates kids through play and inspires them to explore their imagination and creativity! Creator and host Brooke Henzell joins Cody to tell us about the show, and also her music!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.