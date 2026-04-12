Bring your friends for a beer & a bite at Calicraft Brewing Company in Davis! Calicraft Brewing Company is a brewery from Walnut Creek California and was founded in 2012 by Blaine Landberg. They have two locations in Walnut Creek, one in Fairfield, and the new taproom, bar and restaurant in Davis. Calicraft opened in Davis in September of last year and has a full bar, a great food menu with the California-Neapolitan style pizza taking center stage, and fresh beer. They have a massive space in Davis that is perfect for grabbing a beer after class, getting together with friends or family for dinner, large scale parties and events!