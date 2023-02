Blue Line Arts - Roseville Roseville gallery Blue Line Arts recently received a large grant for its Tour, Talk, and Create children's program that brings art education to public schools, specifically benefitting Title I schools! The program is ready to launch in full scope with the gallery's latest Exhibitions "Hot & Cold", and "Duality." Molly Riehl is stopping by for a peek at the new shows, and to learn how they're benefitting the community!