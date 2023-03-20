Watch CBS News

Belvoir Mine Alpaca Tours

Do you like Alpacas and want to see them up close and personal? Molly Riehl is in Newcastle where you can be so close that you can smell the alpacas' breath! See how you can go to Belvoir Mine Alpaca Tours and visit with these lovely animals.
