Bella Gets Her Game On! Apex at Red Hawk is Northern California’s premier indoor entertainment destination, offering high-energy fun for all ages—rain or shine. During this live segment, viewers will get an inside look at multiple attractions in one place: high-speed indoor go-karts, immersive VR rides, boutique bowling, golf simulators, and a full-service sports bar and grill. Apex is not just an arcade—it’s a full entertainment experience perfect for families, date nights, group outings, and corporate events. Apex is a must-visit destination just a short drive from Sacramento.