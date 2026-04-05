Bella Finds her Easter Breakfast Village 360 is a lifestyle destination in Suisun Valley where coffee, wine, food, wellness, culture, and community come together in one experience-driven space. We like to think of it as a fresh take on wine country-less about the beverage of choice, more about connection and celebration. Slow down and smell the coffee, wine, food and Roses. Our Easter Brunch is one of three signature brunches we host each year, followed by Mother's Day and Father's Day. It's all about bringing people together -- giving our community a place tocelebrate, connect, and enjoy time with loved ones while we handle the rest. OUR TAGLINE; We Bring People Together