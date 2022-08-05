Watch CBS News

Back-to-school consignment sale in Folsom!

The new school year is upon us, and if you're looking for some great clothes for your kids at a great price, you should head out to Folsom for the JBF (Just Between Friends) consignment sale event! Lori Wallace is checking it out!
