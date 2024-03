Baby animals at Rustic Roots Farmstand! It's baby season at Rustic Roots Farmstand -- and the owners don't want to keep all the cuteness to themselves! This Saturday, the family-run certified organic farmstand is hosting "Baby Animal Days at the Farm" for people to meet and experience all the newcomers, from puppies to chicks and little lambs. Molly Reihl is stopping by to meet the babies, and get some snuggles!