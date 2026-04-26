Author Tom Cladis, 9am Tom Cladis just launched his debut novel, THE AGE OF SERPENTS AND SCORPIONS - Explores Power, Belief, and the Battle for the Soul of America. It has a strong YA crossover appeal—and it aligns perfectly with your audience. As you know, YA today isn’t just for teens; it skews heavily toward adult readers, particularly women, who are drawn to character-driven stories, emotional stakes, and imaginative worlds. Tom’s novel hits that sweet spot—accessible, engaging, and layered enough for a broad, lifestyle-focused audience.