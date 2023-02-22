Watch CBS News

Auburn Restaurant Week

Auburn’s second annual restaurant week celebrates the unique gastronomic delights of this charming and picturesque foothill community! Molly Riehl is at Tap & Vine with Pat and Pete from Latitude Wines, getting a preivew!
