Attend the Wilton Crab Feed and help support the Wilton Animal Rescue! Grab a belly full of crab and support the Wilton Animal Rescue in the process. Wilton Animal Rescue is a trapping-and-rescue organization that operates in rural areas to secure lost or abandoned dogs. Unfortunately, the number of dogs being discarded in cities and rural areas has become a significant problem in Sacramento County, and we are now also going into cities to secure dogs. We are Wilton Animal Rescue (WAR), and we are hosting our first Crab Feed to raise funds for the dogs we trap and care for here at WAR. We are seeking donations, baskets for the silent auction, and baskets for raffles. The event is on Saturday, April 4, 2026. No host cocktails at 5:30 pm - 10:00 p.m.