Ashley Tastes a Bioengineered Purple Fruit!

A company out of Davis has produced the first-ever fully purple tomato, bioengineered with a snapdragon "on-switch" to load it with the antioxidants found in blueberries, offering a longer shelf life, extra nutrients, and excellent taste.
