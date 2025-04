Ashley Puts A.I. Flirting to the Test! Tinder is teaming up with OpenAI to help users master the art of landing a date without facing real-life rejection, introducing a new tool called "The Game Game," where users practice conversational skills by talking to an AI voice, aiming to score a date or phone number within a time limit. Our very own online dating correspondent, Ashley Williams, is live at DOCO to see if AI can truly help with flirting in real-time.