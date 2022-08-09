Watch CBS News

American Cancer Society Discovery Shop

Looking for a feel-good shopping experience? The American Cancer Society's Discovery Shop is having a big sale today, with a nod to Asian cultures! Molly Riehl is stopping by to see the available treasures and hear about the mission of the shop!
