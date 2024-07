A couple found the sweetest way to spend retirement by making fudge! Bart and Bobbie Mahoney are a retired couple who started a chocolate company making small batch fudge. Bart's Fudge is now in over 60 stores in California including local stores, Nugget Markets and Corti Bros. Today, they're doing a demo at Nugget Market in Elk Grove passing out samples and letting people know Bart's Fudge is simply the best!