Watch CBS News

808 Pocket Hearts For Lahaina Fire Victims

Jordan Segundo is in Elk Grove at Edna Batey Elementary School and this 2nd grade class is giving 808 pocket hearts to the fire victims in Maui. See how these kids learned empathy and compassion for the fire victims in Hawaii.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.