808 Pocket Hearts For Lahaina Fire Victims
Jordan Segundo is in Elk Grove at Edna Batey Elementary School and this 2nd grade class is giving 808 pocket hearts to the fire victims in Maui. See how these kids learned empathy and compassion for the fire victims in Hawaii.
