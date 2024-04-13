Watch CBS News

60th and Final Rummage Sale

Join Junior League of San Joaquin County for their 60th and Final Rummage Sale! The boutique style event will feature collectibles, holiday, garden, furniture, women’s clothing and accessories, jewelry, toys, and more!
