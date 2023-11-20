Three Disneyland visitors injured after wind pushes Main Street light pole over

3 Disneyland visitors injured after winds knock over lamp post on Main Street 3 Disneyland visitors injured after winds knock over lamp post on Main Street 01:20

Three people were injured when a strong gust of wind knocked over a light pole on Disneyland on Monday.

The pole fell over just before 8:30 a.m. on Main Street, USA, a little after the park opened to visitors, according to Santa Ana Police Department Sergeant John McClintock.

He said that it appears the heavy winds currently ripping through much of Southern California are to blame for bringing the pole down.

One person was hospitalized for serious injuries while two others were treated at the scene for lesser injuries.

The area was blocked off for much of the morning as workers repaired the damaged lamp post.

With SkyCal overhead, Disneyland employees could be seen ushering park guests away from the area while work continued.