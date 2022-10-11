Voting begins in California, mail-in ballots sent statewide

Election 2022: Bay Area voters start casting their ballots as early voting begins Election 2022: Bay Area voters start casting their ballots as early voting begins 01:24

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) - There's four weeks to go until Election Day, and all registered Bay Area voters should receive a vote-by-mail ballot with a prepaid return envelope very soon.

Millions of vote-by-mail ballots are on the way to voters statewide for the Nov. 8 election, according to Shirley Weber, the California Secretary of State.

The vote-by-mail ballot voting period begins as soon as ballots are in the mail, which begins Tuesday.

"We're urging all Californians to vote early this year. You don't have to wait until Election Day because voting-by-mail makes it easy as soon as you get your ballots," Weber said. "Every person who votes early will help keep lines shorter and reduce wait times at in-person voting locations on Election Day."

Votes may choose to return their ballots through mail, drop boxes or in person. To return by mail, voters must sign and date the initial envelope with the ballot and make sure it's postmarked on or before Nov. 8.

In-person early voting is also now available at every county election office. One or more voting locations in many counties will be open prior to Election Day. Voters can find a nearby drop box or early voting location at caearlyvoting.sos.ca.gov.

Voters should update their status if they have moved their residence or have changed their name or party affiliation. To check personal registration status, visit VoterStatus.sos.ca.gov.