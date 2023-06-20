Tracy firefighters help give disabled veteran's service dog a final goodbye fit for a soldier

Disabled veteran in Tracy said firefighters came to his rescue to honor his service dog of 18 years Disabled veteran in Tracy said firefighters came to his rescue to honor his service dog of 18 years 02:10

TRACY -- A disabled veteran in Tracy says firefighters recently came to his rescue; not for fire or an emergency, but to help make his final moments with his service dog fit for a solider.

"I was 17 years old. July of 1976," said Jack Louth looking at his military portrait.

He served more than 3 years in the Marines as a machine gunner before being medically discharged.

But the story of his military service is incomplete without the story of Trampuss.

For 18 years, the service dog turned best friend helped him fight the battle so many soldiers face when they come home: PTSD.

"I cry a lot because of my flashbacks. I would call for her, 'Trampuss!'" said Louth. "And she would come running and stare at me, her head on my lap."

Trampuss served faithfully, a calming presence in the worst of storms.

Until it was her time to find peace and rest.

"I miss her. I miss her," said Louth through tears .

With health declining, Trampuss needed surgery for a growth. Due to her age, it was too risky to put her to sleep for surgery. Louth made the tough decision to do what was best for her, and she was peacefully euthanized right inside Louth's living room.

But the veteran had to call for help; neither he nor the technician could lift the large pit bull and lab mix after it was over so her body could be taken away.

That's when Louth says in a panic he called the Tracy Fire Department and they came to his rescue.

"They saved my life again that day. They gave me faith, hope and glory again," said Louth.

They didn't just help move the dog. The three firefighters wrapped Trampuss in Louth's American flag, a symbol of military honors.

Jack Louth says a final goodbye to his dog, Trampuss PHOTO: Jack Louth

"She served me and her country as well," said Louth.

A dog whose life was dedicated to helping a veteran heal was honored like a hero in her final moments.

Jack wanted to share this story to thank the firefighters who gave him that special memory.

"They carefully picked her up and carried her out and I saluted her as she went by," said Louth. "That was an honor for me. And it was 100% an honor for Trampuss."

Jack's new service dog Peanut is helping him through the loss.

Like the photos of his service and service dog that decorate the walls of his Tracy home, this final goodbye, and true act of kindness, will never be forgotten.

