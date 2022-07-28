Watch CBS News
Thursday's Show Info. (7/28/22)

By Good Day Staff

/ Good Day Sacramento

Selling Sacramento
www.goPrimeRe.com/Nicole
www.61GuadalupeDrive.com 

Circus Vargas Express
July 29 - Aug 14
1151 Galleria Blvd.
Roseville
www.circusvargas.com/
IG: /www.instagram.com/circusvargasofficial/ 

Miracle Treat Day At The DQ
Benefiting UC Davis Children's Hospital
912 Douglas Blvd., Roseville 

Sacramento SPCA
Same-Day Adoption Appointments
Tuesday through Saturday
6201 Florin-Perkins Road
Sacramento
916.383.7387
www.sspca.org  

A League of their Own
August 12th
Prime  

The Little Mermaid Jr.
Today & Saturday 2pm and 7pm
Vacaville Performing Arts Theater
www.vpat.net, Or By Call (707) 469-4013 

DC League of Super-Pets
Instagram @dcleagueofsuperpets 

Made in California
California State Fair
PG&E Center Stage
Saturday
7pm
www.theexchangesacramento.com 

Good Day Staff
The Good Day Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on GoodDaySacramento.com.

First published on July 28, 2022 / 12:20 AM

