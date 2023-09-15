Authorities searching for teenage suspect near UC Davis Medical Center

Police searching for teenage suspect near UCD Medical Center Police searching for teenage suspect near UCD Medical Center 01:45

SACRAMENTO - A manhunt is underway near UC Davis Medical Center for an escaped suspect.

On Thursday night, deputies from the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office spotted the suspect, a 15-year-old male, near Power Inn and Elder Creek roads. He was wanted on a juvenile probation violation, they say.

Authorities say that when deputies tried to take him into custody, the teen allegedly led authorities on a pursuit. He was eventually caught with the help of a K-9 in the area of 24th Street and Fruitridge Road.

During the course of his arrest, he was bitten by the K-9 and was then taken to UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento to be treated, the sheriff's office spokesperson says. While he was being escorted out of the hospital, the suspect managed to get away.

At around 3:45 a.m., authorities set up a search perimeter near the hospital where they believe he may be hiding. A sheriff's spokesperson says the suspect is not believed to be dangerous.

This is a developing story.