Suspect arrested after vehicle crashes into Elk Grove house during high-speed pursuit

ELK GROVE — A police pursuit ended with a car crashing into a home in Elk Grove.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. Friday. According to the Cosumnes Fire Department, the suspect vehicle, a Mercedes-Benz sedan, was being pursued by Elk Grove police when it lost control, veered off the roadway, and crashed into a house in the 8900 block of Picos Way.

No one was hurt in the incident, the fire department says. There were people inside the house at the time of the crash, but they were not injured. The crash resulted in minor damage to the house, and officials confirmed that no one will be displaced.

Car crashes into a home in Elk Grove after losing control during a police pursuit. The suspect was arrested and luckily, no one suffered injuries. @CBSSacramento has the latest. pic.twitter.com/GQ8Odioy7h — Angel Martinez (@Amartinez1129) March 11, 2023

The suspect was apprehended by the Elk Grove Police Department, and no further details have been released about the individual or their motive.