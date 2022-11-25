Watch CBS News
Stowaway cat caught in TSA X-ray

 A TSA agent at New York's JFK Airport noticed orange fur poking out of a slightly unzipped suitcase on Nov. 16, and when the luggage went through the X-ray, the outline of a cat was clearly visible.

A stowaway cat was caught in a passenger's luggage last week by a TSA agent.

A TSA agent at New York's JFK Airport noticed orange fur poking out of a slightly unzipped suitcase on Nov. 16, and when the luggage went through the X-ray, the outline of a cat was clearly visible.

It turns out the sleeping cat had crawled into the suitcase of the person who was visiting a friend in New York.

The traveler reportedly had to miss their flight while they went back to return the cat to its owner.

