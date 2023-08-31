Suspected Sacramento sexual predator arrested in New York

SACRAMENTO - A man accused of committing sex crimes in Sacramento is off the streets after he was arrested by New York City police officers and FBI agents.

In a statement from the Sacramento Police Department on Thursday, Kabeh Cummings, 35, was arrested in New York on Tuesday in connection to sexual assaults that occurred in the Sacramento area.

The earliest reported assault occurred in 2010, police say.

Cummings will be extradited to Sacramento, where he will be booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail on charges of one count of sodomy of an unconscious victim; kidnapping and carrying away; three counts of kidnapping to commit rape; one count of anal or genital penetration by foreign object by force; three counts of forcible oral copulation; and two counts of forcible rape, according to police.

Anyone with information about the cases is urged to contact the Sacramento Police Department tip line at 916-808-1773.

Police say Cummings' arrest was the result of combined efforts of the Sacramento Police Department, New York Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation Sacramento and New York Field Offices, Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, and the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office.