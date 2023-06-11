Dozens of Sacramento area Girl Scouts receive organization's highest honor — the Gold Award

Girl Scouts go for the gold Girl Scouts go for the gold 01:18

SACRAMENTO — They've come a long way since selling cookies. More than 50 Girl Scouts from across the Sacramento area received the organization's highest award.

It's a prestigious award that takes determination and dedication.

"Only about 5% of our Girl Scout population even achieve their Gold Award because it's a difficult award to achieve," said Linda Farley, the CEO of Girl Scouts Heart of Central California.

Graduates spent thousands of hours tackling pressing issues in their communities — it's a requirement to earn the honor.

"That extra push of earning the Gold Award helps you go out and take that action," said recipient Galle Anderson.

Anderson received a scholarship for her project, combining her passion for tennis with mental health advocacy. She created a tennis clinic for youth struggling with homelessness.

"It was super rewarding to get it for something I worked so hard on," she said.

As these grads head to college, their Girl Scout uniforms might stay at home, but the lessons will come with them.

"You have these skills prepared for you to take to on bigger tasks in college, work and whatnot," said recipient Georgia Bennett.

As they begin their next chapter of life, they're remembering to keep going for the gold.

"When you have dreams — not just letting them stay dreams, but to make them happen," said recipient Sureena Lakhanpal.