Dramatic video shows good Samaritan stopping runaway stroller from rolling into traffic

It was a terrifying sight for a great-aunt as she struggled to get back onto her feet to stop a stroller carrying her great-nephew from rolling into speeding traffic Monday in the city of Hesperia, northeast of Los Angeles, CBS Los Angeles reports.

But Ron Nessman was sitting on a bench outside a nearby carwash when he saw the woman, who is in her sixties, fall down several times as she tried to catch the stroller carrying the baby away.

"She sees the child going into the street and that's all she sees," said Nessman. "She can't do nothing."

Nessman rushed off his bench and intercepted the stroller, saving the baby before the gusty high desert winds pushed him into the path of speeding cars.

"I seen her and I felt so bad for the lady," said Nessman. "I got nephews and nieces and I couldn't imagine something like that."

Nessman, a former truck driver trying to piece his life back together, only recently moved to Hesperia to reconnect with his family after a sudden and tragic heartbreak sent him spiraling to homelessness.

"My girlfriend passed away in 2018," he said. "It was sudden and I didn't want to do anything."

Hessman had just finished a job interview when he jumped into action.

"I wouldn't be able to live with myself I did nothing," said Nessman. "I'm just glad I realized it and was on it."

Nessman and his family hope this will be a teachable moment for people: Always double-check that the wheels of strollers are locked.