Watch CBS News
CBS Evening News

Queen Elizabeth II had an unlikely friendship with a California cowboy

By Mark Strassmann

/ CBS News

Queen's unlikely friendship with American cowboy
Queen Elizabeth's unlikely friendship with an American cowboy 01:42

Solvang, California — Improbably and indelibly, Monty Roberts became Queen Elizabeth II's horseman and more. 

The queen, who had a lifelong love of horses, invited the California cowboy to her stables at Windsor Castle in 1989. Roberts had revolutionized horse training by taming horses using the silent language of kindness. 

"I thought she was a groom," Roberts told CBS News of the meeting. "And I said, 'Nice to meet you.' I stepped back and I went, 'Oh my God. Oh, you're the queen.' And she said, 'Yes, last time I checked.'" 

From there came handwritten letters and annual Christmas greetings throughout their three-decade friendship. Roberts said Queen Elizabeth treated him like a younger brother. 

"I would always call her 'Her Majesty,' but the friendship was deep," he said. 

When asked whether he ever thought about what a cowboy like him was doing hanging out with the queen, Roberts said: "Only about two or three times a day — and every night when I went to bed!" 

On Monday, Roberts, who is still in shock over his friend's death, will attend her funeral. 

"I don't want to let her go," he said. "She's going to be with me every instant that I'm alive." 

Mark Strassmann
strassmannbio2011.jpg

Mark Strassmann has been a CBS News correspondent since January 2001 and is based in the Atlanta bureau.

First published on September 15, 2022 / 4:14 PM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.