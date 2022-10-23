Watch CBS News
Local News

Police investigating stabbing in North Sacramento

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO - Police are investigating a stabbing that happened in North Sacramento on Saturday. 

According to the Sacramento Police Department, the incident happened in the 4600 block of Madison Avenue. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

No further information, including a suspect description, has been released by police. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on October 22, 2022 / 5:08 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.