Owner of Sacramento Car Detailing soars to new heights detailing Air Force One

SACRAMENTO – It's a job nobody gets paid for, yet what's earned is invaluable and a Sacramento automotive detailing company is soaring to new heights.

"This is the very first jet-powered Air Force One. There's the TWA, the white one with red stripe is 747 and the smaller united is a 727," said Chris Tabieros.

Tabieros gave us a virtual tour of his office for the week as part of the Air Force One project at the Museum of Flight in Seattle.

"We also have a couple of bombers here on this side," Tabieros said.

Tabieros owns Sacramento Car Detailing, one of a handful of Northern California companies chosen to detail Air Force One.

They are restoring, maintaining and preserving the first presidential jet in use until 1996 serving presidents Eisenhower, Kennedy, Johnson and Nixon.

"That's a $300 million plane, so to say, and not many people get to put their hands on something like that," Tabieros said.

Thirty-six detailers in all were chosen from all over the world, selected by a panel from a project that's been ongoing for 20 years.

"Profitability is not a factor. It's really about the relationship we have with one another, the community," Tabieros said.

It's his second year there and a chance to make something old look new again and network.

"All the networking between entrepreneurs. We all get together and feed off of each other and it really refreshes our brain," Tabieros said.

Tabieros has been in business now for four years, amazed at how far he has come.

"Learning how to lead and also how to follow. Right now, I am by myself and I have an intern. It makes me take a step back, slow down and remember they are not me," Tabieros said.

Finding out more about himself and history and honoring his Asian-American heritage. His military family members are in awe of the opportunity.

"They are like how did you get on that project," he said.

There is no exchange of money, just the reward of a job well done.