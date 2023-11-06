Old Sacramento's Christmas tree delivered; lighting ceremony set for Nov. 22

Old Sacramento's Christmas tree delievered Old Sacramento's Christmas tree delievered 01:13

SACRAMENTO – It's about to start looking a lot like Christmas in Old Sacramento.

The historic district's Christmas tree was delivered early Monday morning.

This year's tree is a 60' tapered white fir from Shasta County that weighs about 12,000 pounds. Officials say the tree was about 35-40 years old.

Old Sacramento's Christmas tree as it was being driven down early Monday morning. CBS13

Crews will now be decorating the tree between now and the official lighting ceremony on Nov. 22, the day before Thanksgiving. The lighting also kicks off Old Sacramento's "Theatre of Lights" season.

As in years past, the tree is being set up at the intersection of Front and K streets.

Head to the Old Sacramento website for a full list of holiday events being put on this year.