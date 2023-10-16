Northern California man on probation arrested on felony drug-related charges

Sacramento top stories and weather - 10/16/23 Sacramento top stories and weather - 10/16/23 01:44

PLACER COUNTY - Authorities say they uncovered a cache of illegal drugs inside a Placer County home, leading to an arrest.

According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, last week, deputies carried out a probation search and arrest warrant operation at a residence on Atkinson Street in unincorporated Roseville. There, they say they took 46-year-old Sergio Vences into custody. During the arrest, deputies found electronic scales, baggies, and allegedly found a suspicious substance believed to be methamphetamine sitting out in the open.

A search of the premises allegedly unveiled illegal narcotics and related paraphernalia, including over a half-ounce of fentanyl, several ounces of methamphetamine, six electronic scales, several thousand plastic baggies intended for narcotics packaging, related paraphernalia, and more than $1,000 in cash.

Vences faces multiple felony charges associated with the purchase and possession of controlled substances.