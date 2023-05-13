Man accused of exposing himself at Sac State housing complex

Search continues for man accused of exposing himself on the Sac State campus Search continues for man accused of exposing himself on the Sac State campus 01:38

SACRAMENTO - A man is accused of exposing himself to students at a Sac State housing complex.

According to the Sac State Police Department, on Thursday at 9:15 p.m., police were informed of an indecent-exposure incident that happened outside at the Hornet Common Housing Complex. The suspect is described as a white male on a mountain bike, possibly in his 50s, with grey facial hair, wearing a tropical-style short-sleeve shirt over a blue t-shirt, and a tan cap.

Sac State PD

It's believed to be the same man who displayed suspicious behaviors at Sac State's Library Quad earlier in the day.

The apartments are located at the southeast corner of campus and are home to over 1,000 students.

This comes after multiple sexual assault investigations at the university this school year. Students say they have noticed an increase in police presence but are still always paying attention to their surroundings.

"I feel like it's a safe complex overall, and to hear about that, I was shocked," said senior Jaya Erown. "I felt like, 'Wow, that's very unsettling.' "

Anyone who knows the suspect or has been a victim of a crime is urged to contact the Sacramento State Police Department at (916) 278-6000 or email police@csus.edu.