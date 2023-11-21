The Rolling Stones to close AARP-sponsored 2024 North American tour at Levi's Stadium

The Rolling Stones on songwriting and AI The Rolling Stones say making music is no different than it was decades ago 06:56

The Rolling Stones on Tuesday announced an AARP-sponsored stadium tour of North America next year to promote "Hackney Diamonds," their first album of original material in 18 years, that will end in Santa Clara.

Starting on April 28 in Houston and concluding in Santa Clara, California, on Wednesday, July 17, the Stones will make their way across the U.S. and Canada.

The tour hits 16 major cities, including New Orleans, Las Vegas, Seattle, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Denver, Chicago, Los Angeles and Vancouver, British Columbia.

Ad for the Rolling Stones Hackney Diamonds Tour stop at Levi's Stadium. Levi's Stadium/The Rolling Stones

The fact that the promotional materials for the tour have the AARP sponsorship prominently featured was not lost on fans, many of whom made note (and jokes) about it on social media. However, it also should be mentioned that technically, the principle members of the band have been eligible for AARP benefits since they turned 50 in the 1990s.

The last laugh could be had by AARP members, who will actually have a chance to buy tickets early according to social media posts by the organization.

AARP members get early access to Stones Tour ’24 Hackney Diamonds tickets. Presale begins at 10 a.m. local time on Wednesday, Nov. 29 through 10 p.m. local time on Thursday, Nov. 30. Limited supply. Not a member? Join today. https://t.co/cI5g3358s4 pic.twitter.com/InGRpdMKNV — AARP (@AARP) November 21, 2023

Fans can expect to experience the Stones' most popular hits as well as new tracks from "Hackney Diamonds," the band's "best new work in decades," as The Associated Press' Jocelyn Noveck wrote in her review of the album. She argues the 12-song collection is "tight, focused, full of heart and swagger."

The Stones last performed across the U.S. in 2021 for their No Filter tour, marking the first time the band had toured without drummer Charlie Watts since 1963. Watts, the self-effacing and unshakeable Rolling Stones drummer who helped anchor one of rock's greatest rhythm sections, died in August 2021. He was 80.

Tickets for the dates including the Levi's Stadium concert will go on sale Friday, December 1st via Ticketmaster. A number of pre-sales will be available ahead of that date, including a Ticketmaster pre-sale for the Santa Clara show scheduled for Thursday, November 30th with the pre-sale code BACKSTAGE. There are also artist pre-sale opportunities available through the Rolling Stones' website.