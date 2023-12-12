Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett, Luke Bryan announced as GoldenSky festival 2024 headliners; 3rd day added

GoldenSky festival 2024 headliners announced; 3rd day added GoldenSky festival 2024 headliners announced; 3rd day added 00:28

SACRAMENTO – Top country music artists will again be making the trek out to the City of Trees next year.

On Tuesday, organizers announced the headliners and supporting acts for the 2024 GoldenSky Country Music Festival. Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett, and Luke Bryan will all get top billing for next year's edition.

Happening the weekend after Sacramento's increasingly popular rock music festival, Aftershock, GoldenSky is making a bid to be a major attraction in its own right. Like how Aftershock has expanded to four days, GoldenSky is adding a third day in 2024.

Organizers say GoldenSky's 2023 edition brought out more than 60,000 over two days at Discovery Park.

Other artists scheduled to make an appearance at GoldenSky 2024 include Bailey Zimmerman, Riley Green, Turnpike Troubadours, Ashley McBryde, Elle King, and Gabby Barrett. In total, organizers say there will be more than 35 music performances scheduled.

Iron Maiden is the only headliner announced so far for Aftershock 2024. A full lineup is expected to drop in early 2024.

Sacramento's other growing music festival, Sol Blume, also recently announced that its 2024 edition will be adding a third day. Unlike Aftershock and GoldenSky, however, Sol Blume focuses on R&B music and is scheduled for spring.

GoldenSky 2024 is scheduled for Oct. 18-20. Festival passes are set to go on sale Friday.