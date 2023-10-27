Iron Maiden announced as first of Aftershock Festival's 2024 headliners

SACRAMENTO – Already missing the Aftershock Festival? Organizers have already announced one next year's headliners.

Heavy metal legends Iron Maiden will be the Saturday, Oct. 12 headliner for the 2024 version of the festival, organizers announced on Friday.

This past festival's headliners included Avenged Sevenfold, Tool, Korn, and Guns N' Roses.

Organizers have also announced the dates of the 2024 festival: Oct. 10-13. Passes for next year's event are already on sale.

October – thanks to the Aftershock Festival, GoldenSky country music festival that happens the weekend after, and the Ironman competition – has become one of Sacramento's busiest months.

Expect a full Aftershock Festival lineup announcement in early 2024.